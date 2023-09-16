The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) visit the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Austin Peay is averaging 296.0 yards per game on offense (82nd in the FCS), and rank 95th on the other side of the ball, yielding 444.0 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, East Tennessee State is accumulating 22.5 points per game (56th-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FCS defensively (24.5 points surrendered per game).

Austin Peay vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Austin Peay East Tennessee State 296.0 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.0 (92nd) 444.0 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (10th) 59.0 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (53rd) 237.0 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.5 (101st) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (117th) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has racked up 474 yards (237.0 ypg) on 49-of-73 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

CJ Evans Jr. has racked up 51 yards on 15 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 31 yards (15.5 per game).

This season, Jevon Jackson has carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards (22.0 per game).

Kam Thomas has hauled in eight catches for 103 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Trey Goodman has hauled in six receptions totaling 96 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kenny Odom's six receptions are good enough for 63 yards and one touchdown.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has thrown for 139 yards (69.5 ypg) to lead East Tennessee State, completing 56.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 108 yards (54.0 ypg) on 22 carries with one touchdown.

Bryson Irby is a key figure in this offense, with 93 rushing yards on 29 carries with one touchdown and 42 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on two catches

Xavier Gaillardetz's 113 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has five receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Will Huzzie has six receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

