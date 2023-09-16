SoCon opponents match up when the Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga is putting up 27 points per game offensively this season (47th in the FCS), and is allowing 30.5 points per game (59th) on the other side of the ball. Citadel's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 542 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 92nd with 272 total yards per contest.

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Chattanooga Citadel 443.5 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272 (95th) 400 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 542 (111th) 150 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (37th) 293.5 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has been a dual threat for Chattanooga so far this season. He has 587 passing yards, completing 60.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 90 yards (45 ypg) on 13 carries.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 41 times for 148 yards (74 per game).

Jamoi Mayes' leads his squad with 187 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 16 targets).

Jayin Whatley has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 14 receptions for 152 yards, an average of 76 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher has thrown for 134 yards (134 ypg) while completing 73.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also rushed for 20 yards .

Cooper Wallace's team-high 144 rushing yards have come on 27 carries. He also leads the team with 21 receiving yards (10.5 per game) on four catches.

Hayden Johnson has piled up 66 yards (on 12 attempts).

Tyson Trottier paces his team with 75 receiving yards on one receptions with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has caught two passes and compiled 42 receiving yards (21 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed Chattanooga or Citadel gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.