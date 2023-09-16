When the Austin Peay Governors square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Governors will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

East Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-11.8) 62.0 Austin Peay 37, East Tennessee State 25

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last year.

A total of six of Buccaneers games last year went over the point total.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread last season.

The Governors and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Buccaneers vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 18.0 39.5 -- -- 18.0 39.5 East Tennessee State 22.5 24.5 42.0 0.0 3.0 49.0

