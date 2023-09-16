The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) visit the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Austin Peay is putting up 18 points per game offensively this season (75th in the FCS), and is allowing 39.5 points per game (98th) on defense. In terms of points scored East Tennessee State ranks 56th in the FCS (22.5 points per game), and it is 40th on the other side of the ball (24.5 points allowed per contest).

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about

East Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream:

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Week 3 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Austin Peay 278 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (86th) 182 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (87th) 147.5 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 59 (114th) 130.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237 (30th) 4 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has thrown for 139 yards on 9-of-16 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 108 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Bryson Irby has two receptions for 42 yards (21 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 29 times for 93 yards and one score.

Xavier Gaillardetz has racked up 113 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Will Huzzie has caught six passes and compiled 60 receiving yards (30 per game) with one touchdown.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 474 yards (237 ypg) to lead Austin Peay, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

CJ Evans Jr. has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 51 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on three catches for 31 yards (15.5 per game).

Jevon Jackson has piled up 44 yards on 12 attempts.

Kam Thomas has hauled in eight receptions for 103 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Trey Goodman has grabbed six passes while averaging 48 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kenny Odom has been the target of nine passes and compiled six catches for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

