The Liga MX slate today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include FC Juarez playing Necaxa at Estadio Victoria.

How to watch all the action in the Liga MX today is included here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Necaxa vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez (4-2-1) makes the trip to take on Necaxa (0-3-4) at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN and ViX+

Favorite: Necaxa (+150)

Necaxa (+150) Underdog: FC Juarez (+190)

FC Juarez (+190) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-2-3) makes the trip to take on CF Monterrey (3-1-2) at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-115)

CF Monterrey (-115) Underdog: Club Leon (+295)

Club Leon (+295) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF America vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-2) is on the road to take on CF America (3-2-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-155)

CF America (-155) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+425)

Guadalajara Chivas (+425) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.