Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are heavily favored, by 34.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State matchup.
Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-34.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-34.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Murray State has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
- The Racers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 34.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
