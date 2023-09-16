The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are heavily favored, by 34.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Murray State Moneyline
BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-34.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-34.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Betting Trends

  • Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Murray State has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
  • The Racers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 34.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +700 Bet $100 to win $700

