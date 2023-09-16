The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are heavily favored, by 34.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-34.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-34.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Murray State has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

The Racers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 34.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +700 Bet $100 to win $700

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.