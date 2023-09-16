The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs should come out on top in their matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-3.1) 49.5 Gardner-Webb 26, Tennessee State 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have no wins against the spread this season.

The Tigers have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

All Runnin' Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 13.5 35.0 -- -- 3.0 56.0 Gardner-Webb 29.0 36.0 34.0 27.0 24.0 45.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.