The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) hit the road to play the North Alabama Lions (1-2) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

With 485.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS, Tennessee Tech has been forced to lean on its 87th-ranked offense (285.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. North Alabama ranks 49th in the FCS with 26.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 68th with 32 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech North Alabama 285.5 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.3 (2nd) 485.5 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.7 (121st) 88.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (20th) 197 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (32nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has recorded 368 yards (184 ypg) on 42-of-67 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jayvian Allen, has carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards (43 per game).

This season, Justin Pegues has carried the ball nine times for 42 yards (21 per game), while also racking up 64 yards through the air .

Brad Clark's 116 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled 11 catches.

Ezra Widelock has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has compiled 678 yards on 57.4% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 90 yards with one score.

Jalyn Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 16 carries for 223 yards, or 74.3 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Demarcus Lacey has totaled 208 yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 55 yards.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 228 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has 14 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 137 yards (45.7 yards per game) this year.

Dakota Warfield has racked up 70 reciving yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

