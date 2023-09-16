Vanderbilt vs. UNLV: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will look to upset the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Commodores are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNLV matchup in this article.
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-4)
|59.5
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|59.5
|-194
|+160
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in three chances.
- The Commodores have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- UNLV has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
