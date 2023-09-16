The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will look to upset the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Commodores are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in three chances.

The Commodores have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

UNLV has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

