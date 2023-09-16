The Week 3 college football slate includes 12 games involving teams from the Sun Belt. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Old Dominion Monarchs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) East Carolina Pirates at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Charlotte 49ers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stony Brook Seawolves at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Duquesne Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jackson State Tigers at Texas State Bobcats 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

