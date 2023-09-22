Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Blount County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Alcoa High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Blairsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at William Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maynardville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.