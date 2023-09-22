Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Coffee County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Coffee County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Columbia Central High School at Tullahoma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Coffee County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Manchester, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
