Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in DeKalb County, Tennessee this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
DeKalb County High School at Stone Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.