Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gibson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Gibson County, Tennessee this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gibson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Huntingdon High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milan, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humboldt High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibson County High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.