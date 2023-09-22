Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Jackson County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Jackson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Trousdale County High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pittsburg High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
