Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Knox County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Lakeway Christian Academy at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powell High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webb School of Knoxville at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
