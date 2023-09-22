Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lewis County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lewis County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Pleasant High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hohenwald, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
