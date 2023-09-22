Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Marion County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Marion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Marion County High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pittsburg High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
