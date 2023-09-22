Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Marshall County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Fayetteville High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore County High School at Cornersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cornersville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
