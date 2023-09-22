Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Maury County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Lawrence County High School at Spring Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8

3A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Tullahoma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tullahoma, TN

Tullahoma, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Zion Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Pleasant High School at Lewis County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Hohenwald, TN

Hohenwald, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10

2A - Region 5 - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ezell-Harding Christian School at Columbia Academy