Monroe County, Tennessee has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Loudon High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bledsoe County High School at Tellico Plains High School