Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rhea County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Rhea County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rhea County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Rhea County High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
