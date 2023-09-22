Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Robertson County, Tennessee this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Springfield High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.