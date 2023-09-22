Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trousdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Trousdale County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Trousdale County High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.