Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Weakley County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered.
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Union City High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Obion County Central High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ripley, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gleason School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
