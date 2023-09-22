The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Weakley County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weakley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Union City High School at Greenfield School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Greenfield, TN

Greenfield, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Obion County Central High School at Dresden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dresden, TN

Dresden, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Westview High School at Ripley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Ripley, TN

Ripley, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Gleason School at South Fulton High School