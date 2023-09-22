Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 22
A pair of Big Ten teams meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 6 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-6)
|54.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|54.5
|-250
|+202
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- Purdue has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.
Wisconsin & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
