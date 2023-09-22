Women's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (four matches), No. 271-ranked Sijia Wei and No. 161 Valeria Savinykh will be going head-to-head at Ningbo Tennis Center in Ningbo, China.
Check out the latest odds for the entire WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.
WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: September 22
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Quinn Gleason vs. Arianne Hartono
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Hartono (-800)
|Gleason (+425)
|Sijia Wei vs. Valeria Savinykh
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Savinykh (-250)
|Wei (+170)
|Rebecca Marino vs. Shuo Feng
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Marino (-3000)
|Feng (+850)
|Zongyu Li vs. Xiaodi You
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|You (-250)
|Li (+165)
