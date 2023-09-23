In the matchup between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the 'Jacks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Austin Peay vs. SFA Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-10.5) 58.5 SFA 35, Austin Peay 24

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors covered eight times in 11 games with a spread last year.

In Governors games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in 'Jacks games.

Governors vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SFA 36.3 21.7 38 10 35.5 27.5 Austin Peay 33 27.3 63 3 18 39.5

