The Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) play at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Missouri is putting up 394.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 67th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Missouri Tigers rank 36th, giving up 295.7 yards per contest. Memphis ranks 38th in the FBS with 449.3 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by surrendering just 251 total yards per game.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Memphis vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Memphis Missouri 449.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (74th) 251 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (33rd) 182.7 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (94th) 266.7 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (46th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (124th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 791 passing yards, or 263.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 15.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 295 yards (98.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 130 yards.

Sutton Smith has been given 27 carries and totaled 127 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has totaled 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 154 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee has racked up 130 reciving yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 732 yards (244 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 72% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season.

Cody Schrader has racked up 280 yards on 51 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Nathaniel Peat has collected 121 yards on 29 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught four passes for 81 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Luther Burden III's leads his squad with 327 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put together a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 20 targets.

Mookie Cooper's five catches are good enough for 84 yards.

