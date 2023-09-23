The The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri will play host to the Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. The Missouri Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Missouri ranks 72nd in the FBS with 29.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 45th in points allowed (295.7 points allowed per contest). Things have been going well for Memphis on both offense and defense, as it is posting 40.3 points per game (20th-best) and ceding only 13.7 points per game (22nd-best).

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

The Dome at America's Center TV Channel: ESPNU

Missouri vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -6.5 -105 -115 51.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Memphis has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Memphis will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Memphis has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +190 odds on them winning this game.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recored 791 passing yards, or 263.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 15.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 40 times for 295 yards (98.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 130 receiving yards (43.3 per game) on 15 catches.

Sutton Smith has run for 127 yards across 27 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has totaled 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 154 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee's 13 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Andres Fox has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has one TFL and five tackles.

Chandler Martin is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 19 tackles and two TFL.

Cameron Smith has a team-leading one interception to go along with six tackles and one pass defended.

