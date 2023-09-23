The Temple Owls (2-1) host the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Miami (FL) has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (11th-best with 44.7 points per game) and scoring defense (24th-best with 14.3 points allowed per game) this season. Temple ranks 67th with 394.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 54th with 323.7 total yards ceded per game on defense.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Temple 511.0 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (74th) 271.0 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (53rd) 189.0 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.7 (84th) 322.0 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (51st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has recorded 822 yards (274.0 ypg) on 57-of-75 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 192 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Ajay Allen has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 137 yards (45.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-leading 314 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 21 targets).

Colbie Young has caught 15 passes for 209 yards (69.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacolby George has a total of 202 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has compiled 760 yards on 52.1% passing while recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has run for 187 yards on 24 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has racked up 106 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 47 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. has totaled 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 180 (60.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Dante Wright has 15 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 177 yards (59.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

David Martin-Robinson's 16 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 128 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or Temple gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.