The Colorado State Rams (0-2) visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

While Middle Tennessee's defense ranks 108th with 31 points allowed per game, the Blue Raiders have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 24th-worst (20.3 points per game). Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 46.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 69th with 29.5 points per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Colorado State 334.7 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (125th) 382.7 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (55th) 122 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.5 (127th) 212.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (6th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato leads Middle Tennessee with 632 yards (210.7 ypg) on 71-of-102 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 91 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Jaiden Credle has racked up 142 yards on 18 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught six passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s leads his squad with 129 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf has put up a 97-yard season so far, hauling in 11 passes on 12 targets.

Justin Olson has racked up eight receptions for 86 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 577 yards (288.5 yards per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Avery Morrow has run for 80 yards on 30 carries so far this year.

Kobe Johnson has been given 22 carries and totaled 70 yards.

Tory Horton paces his team with 214 receiving yards on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Louis Brown has put up a 166-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 19 targets.

Dallin Holker's 11 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 156 yards (78 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Middle Tennessee or Colorado State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.