Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Colorado State Rams (0-2) will look to upset the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-3)
|53.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
|53.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Colorado State has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
- The Rams have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
