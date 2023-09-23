The Memphis Tigers (3-0) and the Missouri Tigers (3-0) meet in St. Louis, Missouri to play at the The Dome at America's Center. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Missouri vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Missouri vs. Memphis?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 27, Missouri 20

Memphis 27, Missouri 20 Missouri has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Missouri Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Memphis has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Memphis Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Missouri Tigers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (+6.5)



Memphis (+6.5) Missouri has covered the spread once this year.

The Missouri Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Memphis has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in a game once this season.

Missouri averages 29.3 points per game against Memphis' 40.3, totaling 17.1 points over the contest's over/under of 52.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 30 30 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 46.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 30 39 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.