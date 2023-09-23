Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the Memphis Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers, which is one of many strong options on the Week 4 college football slate.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-13.5)
Chattanooga Mocs at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-23.5)
Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Tucker Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-4)
Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: The Dome at America's Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-7)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.