The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will look to defy oddsmakers when they play the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as an overwhelming 21-point underdog. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Tennessee is totaling 31.7 points per game offensively this season (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 18.3 points per game (44th) on defense. With 21.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UTSA ranks 106th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 66th, allowing 22.3 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs UTSA Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -21 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Looking to place a bet on Tennessee vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has covered the spread once in two games this season.

The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

One of Tennessee's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers a 93.3% chance to win.

Bet on Tennessee to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 716 yards (238.7 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has 296 rushing yards on 41 carries. He's also tacked on nine catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Jabari Small has carried the ball 33 times for 197 yards (65.7 per game).

Bru McCoy has hauled in 12 catches for 166 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 157-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Squirrel White has racked up 13 catches for 143 yards, an average of 47.7 yards per game.

Tyler Baron has collected 3.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Aaron Beasley is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 20 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Kamal Hadden leads the team with one interception, while also recording 10 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.