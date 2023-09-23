The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently heavy, 34.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Arizona State matchup.

USC vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

USC vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM USC (-34.5) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel USC (-35.5) 61.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

USC vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

USC has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Arizona State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

USC & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

USC To Win the National Champ. +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500 To Win the Pac-12 +200 Bet $100 to win $200 Arizona State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

