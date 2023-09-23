In the contest between the Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+13.5) Over (50.5) Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 27

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Commodores based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

The Commodores are winless against the spread so far this season (0-4-0).

Three of the Commodores' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average point total for Vanderbilt this season is five points higher than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Kentucky has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

Kentucky games average 53.2 total points per game this season, 2.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Commodores vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 35.7 11.3 35.7 11.3 -- -- Vanderbilt 34.8 29.3 41 20.5 28.5 38

