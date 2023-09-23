Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the contest between the Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Looking to bet on Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Vanderbilt (+13.5)
|Over (50.5)
|Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 27
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Commodores based on the moneyline is 20.0%.
- The Commodores are winless against the spread so far this season (0-4-0).
- Three of the Commodores' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).
- The average point total for Vanderbilt this season is five points higher than this game's over/under.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Wildcats have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Kentucky has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- The Wildcats have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
- Kentucky games average 53.2 total points per game this season, 2.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Commodores vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Kentucky
|35.7
|11.3
|35.7
|11.3
|--
|--
|Vanderbilt
|34.8
|29.3
|41
|20.5
|28.5
|38
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.