The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this year in four opportunities.

Kentucky has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

