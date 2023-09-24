Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (99-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

The Braves will call on Allan Winans versus the Nationals and Jackson Rutledge (0-1).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

The Braves have won 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 33-13, a 71.7% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 899 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

