The Cleveland Browns (1-1) play the Tennessee Titans (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 38 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Browns against the Titans is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Titans vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Titans were winning eight times, were behind three times, and were knotted up six times.

The Titans averaged 4.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

Last season, the Browns were leading after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in two games, and were tied after the first quarter in eight games .

Cleveland averaged four points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 2.3 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Titans outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and were knotted up three times.

The Titans averaged 6.7 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.5 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

The Browns lost the second quarter 12 times and won the second quarter five times in 17 games last season.

Cleveland averaged 5.4 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Titans outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up five times.

The Titans' offense averaged 3.8 points in the third quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 5.8 points on average in the third quarter.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, the Browns averaged 3.9 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. On defense, they allowed 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Titans outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

The Titans' offense averaged 2.6 points in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Last season, the Browns won the fourth quarter in four games, were outscored in that quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cleveland's offense averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter last year. It surrendered 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans led after the first half in eight games last year (5-3 in those contests), were behind after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were tied after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Titans' offense averaged 11.6 points in the first half last season. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 9.8 points on average in the first half.

At the completion of the first half, the Browns were winning five times (3-2 in those games) last season, trailed nine times (3-6), and were knotted up three times (1-2).

In the first half, Cleveland averaged 9.4 points on offense last season (23rd-ranked). It allowed an average of 10.1 points on defense (ninth-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost the second half 12 times (3-9), and tied the second half one time (1-0).

On offense, the Titans averaged 6.4 points in the second half last year (32nd-ranked). They allowed 10.7 points on average in the second half (17th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Browns won the second half four times, were outscored 11 times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Cleveland averaged 10 points in the second half (19th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 13.8 points on average in the second half (31st-ranked).

Rep the Browns or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.