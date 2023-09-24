The Tennessee Titans have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 24.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Tennessee won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped lead the way with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +2800 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +3000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +4000 4 October 1 Bengals - +2000 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +4000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +25000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1300 15 December 17 Texans - +75000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +75000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.