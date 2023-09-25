Men's The Astana Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A showdown between world No. 234 Evgeny Donskoy and No. 108 Jurij Rodionov highlights today's action in The Astana Open qualifying qualification round 1, with eight matches total taking place.
Check out the latest odds for the entire The Astana Open field at BetMGM.
The Astana Open Info
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round
- Date: September 26
- TV Channel:
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win The Astana Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Saba Purtseladze vs. Sho Shimabukuro
|Qualification Round 1
|1:00 AM ET
|Shimabukuro (-600)
|Purtseladze (+360)
|Taro Daniel vs. Stefano Napolitano
|Qualification Round 1
|1:00 AM ET
|Daniel (-350)
|Napolitano (+230)
|Evgeny Donskoy vs. Jurij Rodionov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|2:45 AM ET
|Rodionov (-200)
|Donskoy (+150)
|Rubin Statham vs. Kimmer Coppejans
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|3:25 AM ET
|Coppejans (-450)
|Statham (+300)
|Fabian Marozsan vs. Alibek Kachmazov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:05 AM ET
|Marozsan (-250)
|Kachmazov (+180)
|Alexandre Muller vs. Timur Maulenov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:45 AM ET
|-
|-
|Egor Gerasimov vs. Zizou Bergs
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:25 AM ET
|Bergs (-250)
|Gerasimov (+185)
|Dominik Palan vs. Damir Dzumhur
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:05 AM ET
|Dzumhur (-225)
|Palan (+160)
