As of September 25 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 18th in the NFL.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.

In 15 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kevin Byard registered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3500 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2200 4 October 1 Bengals - +2500 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1000 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

