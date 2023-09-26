The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 59.6% of his games this season (81 of 136), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 38 games this year (27.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 50 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .288 AVG .229 .327 OBP .294 .545 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 48 RBI 24 62/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings