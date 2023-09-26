Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.689 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (1.010) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers in his last games.
- In 77.8% of his 153 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 67 multi-hit games.
- In 36 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 63 games this season (41.2%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (15.7%).
- He has scored a run in 98 games this year, with multiple runs 34 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|77
|.339
|AVG
|.333
|.429
|OBP
|.401
|.603
|SLG
|.589
|38
|XBH
|40
|19
|HR
|21
|47
|RBI
|54
|41/46
|K/BB
|40/32
|31
|SB
|37
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (16-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
