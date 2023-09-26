On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .258.
  • In 59.2% of his 103 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has had an RBI in 37 games this year (35.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 46.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 52
.266 AVG .250
.373 OBP .364
.463 SLG .516
19 XBH 23
8 HR 13
30 RBI 38
52/24 K/BB 44/22
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs are sending Steele (16-5) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.