Darius Vines will start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +135. The total is 10.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 93-49 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.5% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 66-24 (winning 73.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Atlanta has played in 157 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-65-3).

The Braves have a 17-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.7% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 49-27 52-29 30-23 71-33 78-47 23-9

