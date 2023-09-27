Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .261 with two homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 120 of 154 games this season (77.9%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 67 of those games he had more than one (43.5%).
- He has homered in 24.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 64 games this season (41.6%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those games (16.2%).
- He has scored in 64.3% of his games this season (99 of 154), with two or more runs 34 times (22.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|.338
|AVG
|.333
|.427
|OBP
|.401
|.608
|SLG
|.589
|39
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|49
|RBI
|54
|42/46
|K/BB
|40/32
|31
|SB
|37
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 29th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
