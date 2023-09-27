On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (hitting .135 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .227 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 25 games this season (36.2%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 40 .208 AVG .240 .283 OBP .291 .436 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 19/11 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

